TN BJP to hold protest marches to ‘expose’ DMK on Hindi language row

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th October 2022 12:48 pm IST
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP state president, K. Annamalai has said that the party would conduct protest marches in all districts of the state against the DMK’s hypocritical stand on the Hindi language issue.

In a statement on Saturday, the BJP leader said that the DMK was trying to cover up its political and administrative failures by raking up the Hindi language issue.

He said that the DMK was trying to deliberately twist the recommendation recently made by the Committee of Parliament on Official Language and give a false impression that the committee was trying to impose Hindi in states where it was not the mother tongue.

The BJP state president came out heavily against the DMK government and said that it was not properly functioning and addressing the major issues of the people of the state.

Annamalai said that the state government had failed to do even the basic work on flood mitigation. He also said that diverse opinions were emanating from the elected representatives of the ruling party on the stormwater drain works.

The BJP Tamil Nadu state president also said that the DMK government assumed office one-and-half-years ago and it cannot shy away from the administrative responsibilities by only talking about the ‘inefficiency’ of the previous AIADMK government.

