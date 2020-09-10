TN CM announces solatium to family of student who committed suicide

Chennai, Sep 10 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced a solatium of Rs 7 lakh to the family of a student who had commited suicide.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said he was disturbed to hear the news of Vignesh, a student in Ariyalur district committing suicide on Wednesday.

Palaniswami said a solatium of Rs 7 lakh will be paid to the family of Vignesh and based on the qualification, a member of his family will be provided a government or government associated job.

The Chief Minister said there are various ways to become victorious. Students should cultivate perseverance and resolve so that they can be victorious.

Vignesh was preparing for the medical entrance exam but committed suicide.

The World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10.

