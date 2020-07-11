TN CM asks Centre to fly 40 fishermen stranded in Iran

By Qayam Published: July 11, 2020, 11:43 am IST
edappadi k palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has urged the central government to arrange for the repatriation by air of 40 fishermen from the state stranded in Iran.

Palaniswami in a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday thanked for bringing back 681 fishermen safely to the state by Indian Navy Ship INS Jalashwa on July 1.

“Further, around 40 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been left behind due to inadequacy of space in the ship. Therefore, I request you to arrange for their repatriation at the earliest to Tamil Nadu in a special flight,” Palaniswami said.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close