TN CM asks officials to get back bodies of students from Russia

Chennai: Four students from Tamil Nadu pursuing medical education in Russia drowned in Volga river. Their families demanded government to bring back bodies of deceased. Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday directed officials to bring back their mortal remains at the earliest.

The victims were studying at the Volgograd State Medical University.

CM Palaniswami said he has directed senior government officials to immediately get in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian embassy in Russia, and arrange for bringing back the bodies of the four who drowned in the Volga river.

The four students are Mohammed Ashiq of Tiruppur district, R Vignesh (Cuddalore), Manoj Anand (Salem) and Stephen (Chennai).

Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, Palaniswami said he was extremely anguished over the news of the death of the four students on August 8.

The family of Manoj Anand had petitioned Palaniswami in Salem on Sunday requesting him to take steps to bring his body back to the country.

Palaniswami today assured that senior government officials were carrying out his instructions on coordinating with the external affairs ministry and Indian embassy in Russia, to arrange for bringing back the bodies.