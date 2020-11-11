TN CM facilitates job for differently abled woman at short notice

Chennai, Nov 11 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday that he had issued a job appointment order for a differently abled woman who had petitioned for a job.

Palaniswami is on an official tour to Tuticorin where a differently abled woman, Mariswari, had submitted a petition for a government job to him.

Accepting the petition, Palaniswami had asked Mariswari to reach the Collector’s office and also ordered the officials to prepare an appointment order for her.

At the District Collector’s office, Mariswari was given an appointment order as Ward Manager, Janpriya Trust, under the Chief Minister’s Medical Insurance Scheme in the Tuticorin Government Hospital.

