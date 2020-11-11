TN CM facilitates job for differently abled woman at short notice

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 6:35 pm IST
TN CM facilitates job for differently abled woman at short notice

Chennai, Nov 11 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday that he had issued a job appointment order for a differently abled woman who had petitioned for a job.

Palaniswami is on an official tour to Tuticorin where a differently abled woman, Mariswari, had submitted a petition for a government job to him.

Accepting the petition, Palaniswami had asked Mariswari to reach the Collector’s office and also ordered the officials to prepare an appointment order for her.

At the District Collector’s office, Mariswari was given an appointment order as Ward Manager, Janpriya Trust, under the Chief Minister’s Medical Insurance Scheme in the Tuticorin Government Hospital.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Tight race in Bihar, but Mahagatbandhan has edge over NDA
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 6:35 pm IST
Back to top button