TN CM lays foundation stone for Rs 336 crore medical college

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday laid the foundation stone for setting up a Rs 336 crore medical college in Tirupur.

The institute, with a sanctioned strength of 150 MBBS seats, will be set up with 60 per cent central funds, an official release here said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the institute from here through video conferencing, the release said, adding the effort was part of the government’s decision to ensure every district in the state has a medical college.

The state has a total of 37 districts, including five which had come into existence recently.

The Tirupur Medical College was being set up at an estimated Rs 336.96 crore, of which the Centre will contribute Rs 196 crore, while the state government will bear the rest of the cost, the release added.

Source: PTI

