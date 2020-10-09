TN CM Palaniswami, DMK’s Stalin condole Paswan’s death

Chennai, Oct 9 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said he was shocked and pained to hear about the death of Paswan.

Palaniswami said Paswan was an example of the saying ‘our birth may be an incident. But our death should be historic’.

Paswan entered politics at a young age and also fought for social justice.

He was elected to Parliament eight times and his passing away is a big loss to the nation, Palaniswami said.

Condoling Paswan’s death, DMK President M.K.Stalin said the voice that echoed the oppressed sections of the society in Parliament has gone silent.

Stalin said, “We have lost a Union Minister who was always interested in Tamil Nadu and also a good Parliamentarian.”

