TN CM Palaniswami speaks to Rajini, enquires about his health

Chennai, Dec 26 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday spoke to actor Rajinikanth and enquired about his health.

Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday for severe fluctuating blood pressure.

In an official statement issued here, the Tamil Nadu government said Palaniswami spoke to Rajinikanth and enquired about his health and also said he would pray for his speedy recovery.

The actor was shooting for Tamil film ‘Annaatthe’ in Hyderabad for the last 10 days.

A couple of people on the film sets had tested positive for Covid-19. Rajinikanth was tested on December 22 and his results were negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.

“Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed sever fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital,” said an earlier statement by the hospital.

