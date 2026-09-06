TN CM promises tech upgrades, reduced workload for police

Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday, September 6, extended his greetings to the Tamil Nadu police force on police day, pledging that his government will prioritise reducing workload, integrating modern technology, and ensuring welfare schemes for personnel and their families.

“Our government will prioritise reducing the workload of police personnel, enhancing their operational efficiency with modern technological facilities, and ensuring necessary welfare schemes for officers and their families,” he said on the occasion.

Extending his greetings to all members of the police force who work selflessly to ensure peace in society and uphold the rule of law, CM said, “In our state, the courage and sacrifice of the police personnel who not only prevent crimes and maintain law and order, but also stand bravely on the front lines during hazardous situations and natural disasters to protect the lives, property, and rights of the people are worthy of eternal praise”.

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Vijay urged the public to work alongside the police with trust and harmony to build a peaceful and secure Tamil Nadu.