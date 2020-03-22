TN comes to standstill as people observe ‘Janata curfew’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill on Sunday, with deserted roads, bus stands and rail stations, and retail stores keeping shutters down, in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Janata’ curfew call to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Although some vehicular movement was seen on major roads of the state, these were largely private vehicles and their numbers were miniscule.

Public and private buses, autos and taxis stayed off the roads in most parts of the state.

Arterial roads, including the Anna Salai and the GST Road here, which usually see a serpentine queue of vehicles during peak hours, were empty.

The Koyambedu wholesale and retail market for vegetables, flowers and fruits was shut.

Similar was the scenario in other cities and towns of the state such as Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Madurai.

However, the local body-run ‘Amma Canteens’ were open which came as a boon to migrant labourers and workers since all other eateries were shut.

Essential services like milk distribution and hospitals (including the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital which treats COVID-19 patients and the Stanley) functioned as usual.

Source: PTI

