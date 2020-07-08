TN corona count goes up by 3,756 to a total of 122,350

By Neha Published: July 08, 2020, 7:50 pm IST
COVID-19 Coronavirus

Chennai: As many as 3,756 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, the state health department officials said.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the health department said the state recorded new coronavirus infections for 3,756 persons, taking the total tally to 122,350.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who died over the past 24-hours was 64 taking the death tollin the state to 1,700.

On the positive side, 3,051 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state. The total number of cured persons goes up to 74,167.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 46,480.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 6,063.

The state capital Chennai continues to lead the Covid-19 infection chart with 1,261 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 72,500. The active cases in the city stands at 21,766 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,852.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close