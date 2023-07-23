TN couple held for hijacking truck carrying 2.5 tonnes of tomato in Karnataka

Based on the complaint lodged by the farmer, the RMC Yard police tracked the movement of the vehicle and zeroed in on the gang.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd July 2023 10:52 am IST
Indian ex-pat in Dubai flies home with 10kg tomatoes in suitcase
Indian ex-pat in Dubai flies home with 10kg tomatoes in suitcase

Bengaluru: A couple from neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been arrested for hijacking a truck laden with 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes here after faking an accident to extort money.

BookMyMBBS

The couple from Vellore, according to police, was part of a gang of highway robbers, that intercepted Mallesh, a farmer from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, at Chikkajala on July 8 and demanded compensation claiming that his truck had bumped into their car.

Also Read
Tomato prices expected to fall after higher supplies from Maha, MP: Govt

When the farmer refused to pay them, the gang assaulted and pushed him out of the truck before driving away with the vehicle loaded with tomatoes worth over 2.5 lakhs.

MS Education Academy

Tomato prices have shot up to over Rs 100 per kg in markets across the country recently.

Based on the complaint lodged by the farmer, the RMC Yard police tracked the movement of the vehicle and zeroed in on the gang.

Bhaskar (28) and his wife Sindhuja (26)– were arrested on Saturday while three others are still on the run, they said.

Mallesh was transporting tomatoes to Kolar when he was waylaid by the gang in Bengaluru.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd July 2023 10:52 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button