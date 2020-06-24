TN expert panel member tests negative for COVID-19

Chennai: A member of the Tamil Nadu government’s expert committee on COVID-19 who had gone on a self-quarantine following “high risk exposure” said on Wednesday that her husband has been cured of the virus while she has tested negative for the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Prabhdeep Kaur said she has also compeleted a 14-day quarantine.

“Such a relief that my husband recovered from #COVID19, I was negative and completed 14 days home quarantine; thanks to all who supported us in this tough phase specially supportive staff of @DoHFWTN (TN Health dept),” she said in the tweet.

“…may god give strength to all families going through this crisis,” she added.

Kaur, a medical doctor and epidemiologist is a scientist with ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology here and she is a member of the 19-member panel set by the state government.

The committee was set up by the government to advise it on handling the pandemic.

She had earlier confined herself to home quarantine due to he “high risk exposure.”

