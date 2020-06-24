TN expert panel member tests negative for COVID-19

By Qayam Published: June 24, 2020, 12:56 pm IST
Mapmygenome launches Genomepatri™ Immunity focusing on COVID-19

Chennai: A member of the Tamil Nadu government’s expert committee on COVID-19 who had gone on a self-quarantine following “high risk exposure” said on Wednesday that her husband has been cured of the virus while she has tested negative for the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Prabhdeep Kaur said she has also compeleted a 14-day quarantine.

“Such a relief that my husband recovered from #COVID19, I was negative and completed 14 days home quarantine; thanks to all who supported us in this tough phase specially supportive staff of @DoHFWTN (TN Health dept),” she said in the tweet.

“…may god give strength to all families going through this crisis,” she added.

Kaur, a medical doctor and epidemiologist is a scientist with ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology here and she is a member of the 19-member panel set by the state government.

The committee was set up by the government to advise it on handling the pandemic.

She had earlier confined herself to home quarantine due to he “high risk exposure.”

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close