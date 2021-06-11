TN extends lockdown till June 21

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced the extension of the lockdown by another week till June 21 with some relaxations that includes opening of liquor shops in 27 districts.

The current lockdown comes to an end on June 14.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said all shops that are permitted to operate should have: (a) sanitiser with dispenser outside the shop and thermal screening of customers should be done (b) shop employees and the customers should compulsorily wear masks (c) all shops should be without air conditioning and social distancing should be maintained with markings on the floor outside the shop for people to stand should be done.

He said considering the high rate of Covid-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, some essential services, subject to certain restrictions, are allowed from June 14 onwards.

Private housekeeping services will be allowed with an e-pass, while electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor technicians and other self-employed persons will be allowed to function between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with e-pass at their customers’ homes buy they cannot open their shops;

Shops selling and repairing spectacles, as well as cycle and two-wheeler mechanic shops, can function between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m, and pottery and handicraft makers can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Taxis with three passengers, other than driver, and autorickshaws with two passengers can ply with e-pass.

Meanwhile, export units and units supplying raw materials for export units located in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Trichy can function for supply of samples with 25 per cent staff strength.

In the case of other 27 districts apart from the earlier relaxations, the new relaxations include opening of state-owned TASMAC liquor shops between 10 a.m and 5 p.m., beauty parlours/saloons are allowed with 50 per cent customer capacity between 9 a.m and 5 p.m., and shops selling and repairing spectacles, mobile phones, construction materials, and consumer durables can function between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Government parks will be open between 6-9 a.m. for walkers, while pottery and handicraft makers can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Schools/colleges can function only for administrative work in connection with student admission, export units and units supplying raw materials for export units can function with 50 per cent staff strength and other industrial units with 33 per cent staff strength, and industrial workers and reach office on their two-wheelers with e-pass and office identity card.

IT offices can function only with 10 persons or 20 per cent staff strength whichever is lower, and housing finance, and non-banking finance companies can function with 33 per cent staff strength.