TN government to deny permission to TN BJP procession

Chennai, Nov 5 : Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it has decided to deny permission for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit’s one month Vetri Vel Yatra.

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP had planned to hold one month Vetri Vel Yatra invoking Hindu God Lord Murugan.

The Yatra was to start on November 6 and conclude on December 6 covering the six abodes of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu.

According to the state government, permission will not be granted for the procession as there is a risk of Covid-19 spread.

The BJP counsel argued that the state government has said the Covid-19 spread is coming down and when there are plans to open schools and colleges, denying the permission for the procession is not correct.

The court closed the two petitions against the procession saying that once the state government issues an order then a case can be filed.

Source: IANS

