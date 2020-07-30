TN govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till Aug 31 with relaxations

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till August 31, but with more relaxations, including scaling up workforce in private establishments and allowing dine-in services in hotels and restaurants.

Extending the total shutdown imposed across the state on Sundays in July to August, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said intense curbs will be in place on August 2,9,16,23 and 30.

The Independence Day celebrations will be held across the state as per Central government guidelines on precautions like social distancing and use of masks, he said in a statement.

Existing ban on religious congregations, operation of public transport, shopping malls, theatres and bars and all kinds of political and sporting activities, inter-state public and private transport will continue, he added.

Source: PTI