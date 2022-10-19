TN govt passes bill to prohibit online gambling, games

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 19th October 2022 7:22 pm IST
TN govt passes bill to prohibit online gambling, games

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in the State.

The state government had earlier this month promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games in Tamil Nadu and said an online gaming authority will be set up to exercise powers conferred by the ordinance.

Also Read
Decide representation to recognise transgender as 3rd gender for bus travel: HC tells Delhi govt

Online games and gambling ruined families, led to suicides, caused gaming addiction affecting public health, disturbing social order and prejudices the maintenance of public order. Hence, the need for the present ordinance, the government had said.

MS Education Academy

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of online gambling and regulation of online games Act, 2022, will come into force on the date notified by the government.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button