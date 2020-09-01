TN govt protected quota for government doctors in PG admissions: CM

1st September 2020

Chennai, Sep 1 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said it was the state government that protected reservation for government doctors in post graduate medical admissions.

He also hailed the apex court’s verdict on Monday upholding the quota for government doctors in post graduate course admissions.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said for a long time in Tamil Nadu the practice of reserving 50 per cent of the post graduate medical seats for government doctors out of the state quota of 50 per cent of the total seats has been in existence.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) came out with its regulations affecting this position.

Palaniswami said the government had appointed lawyers and argued the case when the government doctors association approached the apex court.

