TN govt sets up inquiry committee against Anna Varsity VC

Chennai, Nov 13 : Tamil Nadu government has constituted an inquiry committee helmed by retired justice of the Madras High Court R.Kalaiyarasan, against Anna University Vice Chancellor M.K.Surappa on complaints alleging financial irregularities.

According to the government’s order, Kalaiyarasan will submit his inquiry report in three months time.

The government said as the allegations are of serious nature, it has decided to conduct an inquiry against Surappa.

According to the government, it has received six complaints against Surappa.

Reacting to the development, Surappa said he had never taken any bribe in his life.

As regards the allegation of hiring his daughter by Anna University, Surappa said she was an intellectual property (IP) specialist working at the Indian Institute of Science.

The Anna University IP officials use her services and she worked in an honorary capacity.

According to the government, the inquiry officer will also go into the functioning of the Anna University and whether it confirmed with the Anna University Act, 1978 and temporary appointments made during Surappa’s tenure.

Source: IANS

