TN has total 52,362 Covid-19 patients

By News Desk 1 Published: 27th August 2020 6:35 am IST
Chennai, Aug 26 : The total number of Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu continues to be over 52,000 after factoring in new infections, the dead and cured patients.

In a statement issued here, the State Health Department on Wednesday said the number of Covid-19 patients was 52,362.

As many as 5,958 persons tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 397,261.

The total number of Covid-19 cured cases went up by 5,606 to 338,060. The state recorded the deaths of 118 Covid-19 patients taking the total tally till date to 6,839.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,287 persons testing positive for the virus.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group of 0-12 went up to 18,663.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

