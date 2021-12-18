TN launches free treatment for road accident victims for first 48 hours

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched the ‘Innuyir Kaappom’ scheme with an aim to save accident victims during the golden hour.

Under the scheme, the state government will bear the medical treatment expenses of road accident victims during the first 48 hours of the accident.

The scheme that offers 81 recognised life saving procedures worth up to Rs 1 lakh will cover victims of road accidents in Tamil Nadu.

The road accident victims can be from Tamil Nadu or from other places, including foreign countries, but the accidents should have happened in the state.

The scheme is being implemented in 609 hospitals – both government and private.

In case the road accident victim continues to be unstable after 48 hours, anyone of the following action could be taken: