TN leaders condole Jaswant Singh’s death

Chennai, Sep 27 : Political leaders in Tamil Nadu on Sunday condoled the death of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh.

In his message, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said: “I am saddened to know about the demise of Jaswant Singh. He had handled the finance, external aand defence portfolios with full dedication and left a strong mark.”

Purohit said the former Army officer was an experienced and humble political leader.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami tweeted: “Very sad to hear about the death of Jaswant Singhji. He was a valiant soldier, an able administrator. We fondly recollect his association with our beloved Amma. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences.”

DMK President MK Stalin said: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Union Minister and veteran politician Jaswant Singh. On behalf of the DMK, I express my sincere condolences. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.