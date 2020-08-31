TN leaders condole Pranab Mukherjee’s death

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 2:32 am IST

Chennai, Aug 31 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday said he was pained to hear about the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee owing to ill health.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said Mukherjee as the country’s President had performed extremely well.

Mukherjee as the Union Minister for Finance, Defence and Exernal Affairs and the Member of Parliament had performed in a great manner.

The passing away of Mukherjee is a great loss for the nation, Palaniswami said.

Condoling the death of Mukherjee, DMK President M.K. Stalin said the former President had the talent to solve any kind of problem through a dialogue.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

