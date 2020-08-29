TN logs net increase of 220 Covid infections

Chennai, Aug 29 : The net increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours was 220 after factoring the new infections, discharges and deaths, as per the state health department on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the department, the total number of Covid patients was 52,726 as compared to 52,506 on Friday.

As many as 6,352 persons have tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 4,15,590.

The total number of recoveries went up by 6,045 to 355,727.

The state recorded 87 more Covid fatalities, taking the total toll to 7,137.

Chennai continued to top the Covid-19 chart with 1,285 persons testing positive for the virus, pushing the total tally in the state capital to 133,173.

