TN logs net increase of one Covid-19 patient

Chennai, Sep 2 : Tamil Nadu registered a net increase of one Covid-19 patient over the past 24 hours after factoring the new infections, cured patients discharged from hospitals and the dead, as per the State Health Department.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Health Department said the total number of active Covid-19 patients was 52,380 as compared to 52,379 on Tuesday.

As many as 5,990 persons tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 439,959, while 5,891 cured patients were discharged, taking the total to 380,063.

The state recorded the death of 98 Covid-19 patients taking the total toll to 7,516.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,025 persons testing positive and the total tally standing at 137,732.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 20,131.

