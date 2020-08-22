TN looks at Kalaivanar Arangam to hold Assembly session

Chennai, Aug 22 : The Tamil Nadu government is mulling to hold the next Assembly session at the Kalaivanar Arangam as maintaining social distancing among lawmakers inside the Assembly might be difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Speaker P Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan inspected the auditorium on Wallajah Road here to explore the possibility.

Dhanapal however told reporters that no decision has been taken so far on the matter.

The Assembly was adjourned on March 24 and the next session should be convened by September 24, 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.