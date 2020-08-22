TN looks at Kalaivanar Arangam to hold Assembly session

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd August 2020 4:12 am IST

Chennai, Aug 22 : The Tamil Nadu government is mulling to hold the next Assembly session at the Kalaivanar Arangam as maintaining social distancing among lawmakers inside the Assembly might be difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Speaker P Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan inspected the auditorium on Wallajah Road here to explore the possibility.

Dhanapal however told reporters that no decision has been taken so far on the matter.

The Assembly was adjourned on March 24 and the next session should be convened by September 24, 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Six hockey players cured of corona, quarantined in SAI B'luru
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close