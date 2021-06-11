TN Man held for morphing sexually explicit photos of teachers

Hyderabad: The cyber crime police of the Rachakonda police on Friday arrested a cyberbully, who is accused of creating sexually explicit photos of teachers and extorting money from them via crypto-currency.

One mobile phone and a hard disk have been seized from the accused, who is a 22-year-old private employee named P. Tamil Selvan. According to the Rachakonda police, he is a resident and native of Revathipuram, Urapakkam, Tamil Naidu.

On June 6, around 4 p.m., a faculty member of Anurag Educational Institution said that she was notified that some unknown persons on Telegram with the names ‘kavin’, ‘1207Sawshu’ and ‘nick’ started sending her vulgar messages and her morphed pictures. And after some time, she said that she got multiple phone calls from unknown persons who were using vulgar language and were blackmailing her.

Later, the complainant discovered that someone also posted her colleague’s pictures with all their details on the ‘Pinterest App’. According to the police, the accused, who is currently pursuing his MSc in psychiatry, got the emails, phone numbers, etc of his victims from the internet, and used those on apps such as ‘Cut-paste’ (photo morphing app) and ‘kine master’(video editing) to create fake, morphed and sexually explicit photos and videos.

Afterwards, he allegedly used ‘text now’, ‘talk U’ and ‘auto redial app’ (virtual numbers) and used them to create a fake profile on Telegram. The police said that to hide his identity, the accused used ‘Browsec VPN’ (Virtual Private Network). Furthermore, Tamil Selvan sent the morphed sexually explicit photos to the victim on Telegram and demanded money via Crypto Currencc.

If the victims declined his demand, he threatened to post their phone numbers on various Telegram groups. The victim complained of mental harassment, cyber bullying and blackmail. Tamil Selvan arrested was brought from Chennai and was arrested on Friday. The Rachakonda police has advised netizens to not post the contact details on the internet.