TN Ministers meet Guv over govt school students’ reservation bill

Chennai, Oct 20 : A group of Tamil Nadu Ministers on Tuesday called upon Governor Banwarilal Purohit and sought his early assent for the Bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation to state government school students in medical colleges.

The five member Ministerial delegation consisted of K. A.Sengottaiyan, C.Vijayabaskar, D.Jayakumar, C. V.Shanmugam and K. P.Anbalagan.

They met Purohit at Raj Bhavan seeking his assent to the Bill.

The Bill passed unanimously by the state Assembly provides for 7.5 per cent reservation for students of government schools in medical college admissions and was sent to Purohit for his assent.

The Governor is yet to take a decision on the Bill.

The Tamil Nadu government has decided not to proceed with the admission process for medical colleges till Purohit takes a decision on the Bill.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have demanded Purohit to give his assent to the Bill.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President M. K.Stalin on Monday said it is nothing but betrayal of the government school students that Purohit is not giving his assent to the Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami not exerting pressure on the Governor on this.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.