TN NEET aspirant’s suicide: NSUI files complaint against NTA Director

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th September 2020 3:10 am IST
TN NEET aspirant's suicide: NSUI files complaint against NTA Director

New Delhi, Sep 7 : The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Monday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) after a girl student committed suicide in Tamil Nadu after being unable to get her admit card to appear for NEET.

The complaint against the DG was submitted at the Parliament police station here by NSUI General Secretary Nagesh Kariyappa.

In his complaint, Kariyappa alleged that a 17-year old girl from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district committed suicide after she did not get the admit card to appear for NEET.

Kariyappa in his complaint also said that the NSUI has been demanding postponement of NEET and JEE in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

READ:  Umbrella PLI scheme proposed to replace MEIS, promote domestic manufacturing

He said students are under huge mental pressure because of the decision taken by the government to conduct the exams amid the ongoing pandemic.

The NSUI also demanded the resignation of the NTA Director General and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The NSUI also cited the flood situation in several states like Bihar and Assam, where students are facing difficulty to reach their examination centres.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close