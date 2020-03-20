TN parties welcome PM Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ call

Chennai: Political parties, including opposition DMK, in Tamil Nadu on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “Janata curfew” on Sunday as part of the country’s fight against coronavirus.

DMK chief M K Stalin described it as a “clear announcement” while Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said he stood in “full solidarity” with the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, Modi in an address to the nation had called for “resolve and restraint” to fight coronavirus, and asked the entire country to observe the 14-hour ‘Janta curfew’ from 7 AM on Sunday.

In a televised address, he had asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible, a statement that came amidst growing demand for stricter implementation of social distancing, a key to stem the spread of the deadly virus that has claimed almost 10,0000 lives globally.

Speaking in the state assembly, Stalin said the coronavirus issue was “growing” with every passing day.

“Our Prime Minister has made a clear announcement that nobody should go out from the morning till evening on Sunday,” he said while urging for curtailing the present assembly session set to continue till April 9.

NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) welcomed Modi’s call for a “janata curfew”, saying it should be made a routine for the next three weeks.

The Prime Minister’s announcement on a day-long people’s curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus is a welcome step. Lets respect his call and remain isolated and be aware,” PMK chief S Ramadoss said in a tweet.

“Let us try to make this a routine for the next three weeks,” the PMK leader added, in an apparent reference to the one-day janata curfew.

MNM chief Kamal Haasan called for “extraordinary measures” in “this extraordinary situation,” while supporting the PM.

“I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Ministers call for #JantaCurfew. In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures,” he tweeted.

It was a disaster that has “befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can stay safe,” he said.

“I call upon my fans, my friends and my people in support of the cause on 22nd March Sunday, 7 am to 9 pm #JantaCurfew,” he said in another tweet and tagged top actors Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya, Vikram and Dhanush among others.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Nayanasamy have on Thursday night welcomed the Prime Minister’s appeal.

Source: PTI

