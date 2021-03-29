TN polls: AIADMK candidate makes parotta in Chennai

Chinnaya, during a poll campaign, went to a restaurant in the Srinivasa Nagar area of Birkankarana and urged people to vote for AIADMK.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th March 2021 8:13 pm IST
AIADMK candidate DKM Chinnaiya rolled "parotta" at a restaurant in Chennai.

Chennai: Tambaram Assembly constituency and AIADMK candidate DKM Chinnaiya rolled “parotta” at a restaurant in Birkankaranai municipality area and urged voters to vote for the two-leaf symbol.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

