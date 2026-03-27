TN polls: DMK set to release candidates today, campaign heats up

Chennai: The DMK is likely to release its candidate list on Friday, March 27, signalling a major step in its preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

The announcement is expected to come after Chief Minister MK Stalin finalises seat allocations within the DMK-led alliance. With the nomination process set to begin on March 30 and vote counting scheduled for May 4, political activity across Tamil Nadu has intensified.

Major parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, NDA, and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have accelerated their campaigns, focusing on alliance negotiations, seat-sharing arrangements, and voter outreach. Within the DMK-led alliance, most seat-sharing discussions have been largely concluded.

The DMK is likely to contest 164 constituencies, while its allies will field candidates in the remaining seats. The Congress is likely to contest 28 seats, followed by the DMDK with 10 seats, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) with eight seats, and both the CPI and the CPI(M) with five seats each.

The MDMK has been allocated four seats. Other alliance partners include the Indian Union Muslim League (two seats), Humanist People’s Party (two), Kongunadu People’s National Party (two), Humanist Democratic Party (one), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) (one), Mukkulathor Pulipadai (one), and Tamil Desiya Katchi (one).

Sources indicate that final consultations are underway, and Chief Minister Stalin is likely to officially announce both the constituency allocation for allies and the DMK’s candidate list later in the day. In addition to the candidate announcement, the DMK is also preparing to release its election manifesto, which has been drafted by a committee led by MP Kanimozhi.

The manifesto is expected to outline the party’s key promises and policy priorities ahead of the polls. Following these announcements, CM Stalin is scheduled to launch the DMK’s statewide campaign from Thiruvarur on April 2. He is expected to address a series of public meetings across the state, seeking support for DMK candidates and its alliance partners as the election campaign enters a decisive phase.