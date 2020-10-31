TN records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 2,511 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 7,24,522 while 31 deaths took the toll to 11,122.

Recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with 3,848 people walking out of health care facilities after getting curedl taking the overall tally to 6,91,236 till date.

Active cases in the State stood at 22,164, a bulletin said.

Testing of samples as of today was at 70,767, taking the number of specimens examined till date to 99,56,210.

Chennai recorded 690 new cases, cumulatively taking the tally to 1,99,916 cases, the health department bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based).

Of the 11,122 deaths, Chennai accounted for 3,651 fatalities.

Among districts Coimbatore logged 241 new infections, Chengalpet 148, Salem 145, and Thiruvallur 133.

Perambalur recorded the least with four new cases, the bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu has 202 COVID-19 testing facilities of which 66 are run by the government.

Source: PTI