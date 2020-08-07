TN reports 5,880 new Covid cases, tally at 285,024

Chennai, Aug 8 : Tamil Nadu reported 5,880 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the state’s tally to 285,024, officials said.

A total of 6,488 coronavirus patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities in the state on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 227,575.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 52,759.

As many as 119 fresh fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the total toll in the state to 4,690, added te officials.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 14,053.

For the first time in the past several weeks, the state capital logged fresh coronavirus infection less than 1,000.

The active cases in the city stands at 11,606, while the total number of recoveries in Chennai stood at 1,103.

