TN sees 5,951 more corona cases, 107 deaths

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 9:30 pm IST

Chennai, Aug 25 : As many as 5,951 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours while 6,998 infected persons were cured and discharged from various hospitals, the state Health Department said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the department said the total number of coronavirus infected persons in Tamil Nadu went up to 391,303, and the total number of cured to 332,454.

The state also recorded the death of 107 Covid-19 patients, taking the toll till date to 6,721.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 52,128.

State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,270 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally standing at 127,949.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 18,433.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

