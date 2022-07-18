TN student death: Madras High Court orders second post mortem

In the violence relating to the death of a female teenage student by suicide, the Madras High Court has ordered a second postmortem after the deceased’s father expressed doubts over the way she was found dead.

The court has allowed the father and a lawyer to witness the procedure. The postmortem will be video graphed as well.

Apart from this, the high court has directed the Tamil Nadu police to form special teams to determine those who provoked Sunday’s riots that resulted in violence and loss of public property. The court has asked the police to submit a comprehensive report on the entire matter by July 29.

On July 17, the student protests turned violent with many rampaging public properties, setting fore to at least 10 vehicles including school buses and police vehicles.

The protests involved stone pelting in which many police officials were injured.

On July 13, a 17-year-old studying in Class 12, was found dead on the hostel premises. The teenager died by suicide. In her suicide note, she blamed a few teachers for humiliating her in public over her poor academic performance.

Her parents, relatives, and people belonging to her village Periyanasalur, off Veppur in the Cuddalore district, have been staging non-stop protests raising suspicions in connection with the teenager’s death and seeking justice.