TN theatre owner arrested for shooting 2

Chennai, Nov 16 : Tamil Nadu police on Monday arrested a theatre owner Natarajan in Palani for trying to kill two persons with his revolver.

According to police, Natarajan had a land dispute with Illangovan.

On Monday Illangovan had tried to fence his land. Natarajan arrived at the spot and a quarrel broke out between the two.

Soon two of Illangovan’s relatives — Palanisamy and Subramani — reached the spot and tried to negotiate with Natarajan.

Unhappy with the talks Natarajan took out his revolver and shot at Illangovan’s relatives injuring them.

The injured were admitted to hospital and the police have arrested Natarajan.

Source: IANS

