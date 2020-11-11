TN to open 5-6 mini clinics in each assembly constituency: CM

Chennai, Nov 11 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Wednesday said the government will set up 2,000 mini health clinics.

Talking to reporters in Tuticorin, he said the government will set up 2,000 mini health clinics, or about five to six clincs in each assembly constituency.

The clinics will be manned by a doctor, nurse and an assistant and will be open in the evening. The poor can take treatment here, Palaniswami said.

He also said that the state government has reduced its liquor shops by 35-40 per cent.

On the industries front, Palaniswami said the SPIC group’s Greenstar Fertilisers is investing Rs 1,525 crore for expansion of sulphuric acid production in Tuticorin.

Similarly, SPIC will complete its Rs 3,706 crore fertiliser expansion project by April 2021.

He said the state government has allocated 600 acres for expansion of Tuticorin airport and the compensation has been paid.

Palaniswami said another 106 acres is required for the airport expansion and the government is taking necessary action for the purpose.

