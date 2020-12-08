TN: Woman dies slipping into septic tank; office has no toilets

Chennai: A 24-year-old government officer allegedly slipped and fell into an unclosed septic tank and lost her life on Saturday. The incident took place when the woman went to relieve herself outside, as her office did not have a separate toilet for women.

Realizing that Saranya did not return half an hour after she left the office, her colleagues went in search of her and found her footwear hanging in the septic tank. After rescuing, Saranya was taken to the Kancheepuram government hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Saranya Sanmugham, who cleared the state public service commission exam last year, secured a job as the warehouse manager at an agricultural depot in Kancheepuram. She, along with two other women of the office, used to go to buildings and houses to relieve themselves.

“Saranya was my life. I can’t digest her death,” her father Shanmugham told The News Minute. “She aspired to become an IAS officer. Two years back Saranya attempted group 4 exams and cleared them so she decided to work and prepare for the exams. She was supposed to write a group 1 exam next year but her dreams are shattered. She is gone,” her father said.

Saranya’s family has asked for compensation and a government job for a family member. Shanmugan also requested the government to construct toilets in government buildings. “At least, my daughter’s death should ensure others get facilities,” he said.