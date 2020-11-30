To garner support, Mamata to launch campaign across Bengal from Dec 7

Kolkata, Nov 30 : At a time when Trinamool Congress heavyweight leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari and many others are leaving the green stable ahead of the crucial 2021 state Assembly polls, here comes Bengala’s firebrand showstopper Mamata Banerjee, for the much-needed political rescue.

According to party sources, Banerjee has called for a high-level meeting with all Trinamool Congress district presidents on December 4 where the party supremo is supposed to prepare a blueprint for the upcoming assembly elections. From December 7, the West Bengal CM will kick-start a state-wide campaign for her party touring across districts.

According to party insiders, Banerjee has reportedly told all her party leaders to go all-out for the 2021 polls to take on the BJP in Bengal. She is slated to begin her mass rally from West Midnapore, popularly known as Junglemahal, where rebel minister Suvendu Adhikari has a strong support base.

State Irrigation and Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari had tendered his resignation as minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet last week but he never stepped down as a legislator or from the party’s primary membership.

In another jolt to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, legislator from Cooch Behar (south) assembly constituency Mihir Goswami joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

Source: IANS

