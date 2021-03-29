To keep check on ‘galli’ crime, Hyderabad cops cycle into lanes

Hyderabad: Small lanes and bylanes have always been a problem for the police for as long as the khaki clad agency has been around. Criminal elements have always used these small spaces to make quick getaways and give the police a quick slip. But no more, as cops from our city, specifically from the Chatrinaka PS, have found a new way to man small alleys – bicycles!

The Chatrinaka police, led by its station house officer (SHO), on Monday used the creative solution to keep an eye on law and order in areas with small bylanes by literally cycling into the spaces. It was taken up on the day of Holi especially to ensure that no untoward incident happens.

Patrolling the streets on a bicycle, Chatrinaka police SHO Syed Abdul Khadeer Jilani said that he and his men were keeping a close watch on the law and order situation in their jurisdiction using this novel way of “proactive policing”.

“In Chatrinaka, there are many small lanes and bylanes where it is impossible for cars and even motorbikes to go in, that’s why we used bicycles,” Jilani told siasat.com. He further added that every house celebrates Holi and that the police should be able to reach any home if it needs any kind of assistance.

Jilani also said that sometimes young boys out of ignorance, and without actually intending to harm anyone, put colour on people without their consent. “In order to make sure no one’s privacy is invaded we have been patrolling the streets on bicycles since morning. It is an example of proactive policing where we stop crimes before they happen by being vigilant at all times,” the inspector added.

Jilani also pointed out that they successfully controlled the practice of a type of blackmail or vasooli (localised extortion), wherein miscreants go to ordinary people’s homes and blackmail them to give them money for not putting colour on them. “With the help this proactive policing, we stopped fires from happening which used to be rampant during festivals. So far, we haven’t received a single complaint from any residents,” he informed.