To make her son-in-law happy woman makes 67 dishes

Hyderabad: The southern part of India has always been known for its Mezbani (hospitality) and when it comes to the son-in-law the hospitality is a step ahead. Even in times of modernization in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana their traditions and courtesy towards the daughter’s paternal house always stand top.

The very lucky Damaad’s of the Telugu states get a king like treatment every time they visit Sasural (In laws). One such instance have caught the eye of many where a mother-law makes 67 dishes for her son-in-law.

She treated her son-in-law with a lavish 5-course meal and enhanced the look of dining table serving a total of 67 dishes making us go awe. The pictures went so viral that the lady has received immense appreciation and applause. She awestruck her daughter’s family with all her creative ideas and efforts.

This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow! #banquet pic.twitter.com/Li9B4iNFvc — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 8, 2020

The video that went viral shows how the lady had decorated the meal in a typical Andhra style—Banana style. In the video the lady posted she started with the song “Randi Randi dayacheyandi, tamari raaka makentho santosham sumandi….” the meal starts with the ‘China Grass’ cake and then the starter drink ‘Mint Juice’… Coming to hot items: cutlet, cucumber roll, Papaya starter, Gobi 65, Baby corn 65, Baby corn pepper roll and bajji made us go mouth-watering. Next comes the surprise gift of 5grams gold coin inserted into a sweet. Coming to main course, salt, 2 pickles, hot pachadi, sweet pachadi, 2 fries, nuvvulapindi, noonavankai, menthulamirayala pulusu, pappukoora, rasam, curd, kheer, sundalu, pan, a fruit bowl (chopped banana, mango, jack fruit dipped in honey). Well, list of sweet items includes bobbatlu, motichur laddu, milk sweet, ragi sweet, mango sweet, china-grass sweet and palakova along with 3 rice items. Thereafter she arranged chat items in a plate.

Moreover, she made the eatable cups with flour and filled it with sev puri, dahi puri, dry fruit chat, roasted dry fruits, tomato chat and boti chat along with Marie biscuit sandwich.

Above all the lady enthralled her son-in-law with a giant menu card which had all the items listed down in a neat manner. The menu was named ‘Lockdown Menu’ which starting from starters to desserts and main course, every dish is made at home with all the available food ingredients.