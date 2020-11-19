To play international cricket, players must be at least 14: ICC

News Desk 1Published: 19th November 2020 11:52 pm IST
Dubai, Nov 19 : To play in any form of men’s, women’s, or under-19 international cricket, players must now be at least 15 years of age for safeguard, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday.

ICC Board confirmed the introduction of minimum age restrictions for international cricket to help safeguard players. The restrictions will apply across all cricket, including the ICC events, bilateral cricket, and under-19 cricket.

“In case of exceptional circumstances, a Member Board could apply to the ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for them. This could include where the player’s playing experience and mental development and well-being demonstrates that they would be capable of coping with the demands of international cricket,” the ICC said in a statement.

