To understand voters’ mind, Trinamool to conduct survey in Nandigram

Kolkata, Jan 27 : West Bengal Panchayat Affairs Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee is set to carry out an extensive survey in Nandigram in East Midnapore district from February 1.

The decision to conduct a three-day booth-to-booth survey was taken by the ruling formation after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared her name as a candidate from Nandigram in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Nandigram is a stronghold of ex-West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month at a mega rally in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to sources, Mukherjee will meet individual voters in the high-profile constituency to understand the demand of the electorate. The fight became all the more important after the Trinamool supremo decided to fight the elections from Nandigram.

In an open challenge to her once confidante and ex-minister Adhikari, Banerjee had announced on January 18 that she would contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Nandigram. The announcement came at a rally held in Nandigram – the Assembly constituency represented by Adhikari.

“I will contest from Nandigram. It’s lucky for me. I think I won’t be able to give much time to Nandigram as I will have to campaign in all the 294 seats. You will have to ensure that thing and the rest I will take care later,” Banerjee had told the gathering.

Trinamool state President Subrata Bakshi has also announced Banerjee’s name from the Nandigram constituency for the coming elections that is due in April-May this year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.