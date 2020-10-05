To vie with Jio, Airtel reintroduces Rs 399 postpaid plan

New Delhi: To counter Jio, Bharti Airtel announced reintroduction of its Rs 399 postpaid plans in further telecom circles across India. Previously, this plan was available in selected circles. The development is brought by Airtel shortly after rival Jio introduced its JioPostPaid Plus plans, the cheapest of which comes for Rs 399.

Starting at the price of ₹399, the JioPostpaid Plus provides a slew of services, including free subscription for OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and data rollover upto 500 GB as well as free international calls to USA and UAE.

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan which was spotted by users on the Airtel Thanks app offers 40GB data with 3G or 4G speed along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The Rs plan also offers a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included for one year in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free Hellotunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.

Moreover, Airtel users opting for postpaid plans of ₹499 or above are only eligible to get ‘Priority Service,’ as per the Terms and Conditions listed on Airtel’s website. The plan comes with 2GB data per day and is valid for 56 days. You get 90 SMS per day besides Airtel Thanks benefits.