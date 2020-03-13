Today’s last day for filing nominations for RS polls

A+ A-

New Delhi: With Friday fixed as the last day for the filing of nominations for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls, quite a few political heavyweights in different states are slated to file their papers, including Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh.

A former Congress leader, Scindia returned to state capital Bhopal a day earlier after joining the BJP in Delhi. He is slated to file his nomination in Bhopal around 2 pm.

While the BJP has fielded Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, the Congress renominated former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baria. Digvijaya Singh filed his nomination on Thursday as ruling party’s nominee in Bhopal.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, currently held by Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan will fall vacant next month.

Both parties will win one seat each easily, while they will have to fight it out for the third seat.

Elections for a total of 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states would be held on March 26.