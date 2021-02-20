‘Toheen-e-Biryani’! Twitter is furious with this Pakistani man’s recipe

As someone rightly said “some men like to watch the world burn” and Twitter user @Saad may just be one of them. With so many varieties of biryanis available all over the world, we really did not need a strawberry biryani or as he likes to call it- “Strawbiryani”. Or do we?

Since we have no certainty left in this world, this Twitter user took the risk of making “Strawbiryani” and even posted the picture of biryani garnished with strawberries, on Twitter.

“We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it,” read the tweet.

We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc — Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021

However, it didn’t take long for people to react to it and express their thoughts. Few even went on to call in “Tauheen e Biryani”, meaning disrespect to the biryani.

Tauheen e Biryani! — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) February 19, 2021

Someone even questioned their friendship with @Saad and commented, “Who are you? Do I even know you? Why are we friends…?”

Who are you? Do I even know you? Why are we friends…? — Kashif Ali (@ChKashifAli) February 19, 2021

While some expressed disappointment over the new variety of biryani, many other users turned the comment section into a meme fest with hilarious memes.

Here’s how people reacted:

Report this tweet https://t.co/qkvqZmE7zK — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) February 19, 2021

Aalu qabool nhi na hi strawberry 😋 — Athar Azeem 🇵🇰 (@ChohanSahib) February 19, 2021

u still got time to delete this mate — She called me Jedi. (@HassanRonaDaldo) February 19, 2021