Tokyo 2020 confirms fourth Covid-19 infection

By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 2:42 pm IST

Tokyo, Sep 5 : An employee with the Tokyo 2020 organising committee has tested positive for Covid-19, it was announced on Saturday.

A Tokyo 2020 statement said that the man in his 30s, employed at a Tokyo 2020 office in Harumi in Tokyo’s Chuo ward, became the fourth recorded Covid-19 case in the organisation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The employee has not been to his office since his last day working on site on July 6. Most of the Tokyo 2020 employees have been working from home since March.

“Tokyo 2020 will continue to work with relevant organisations to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and take all necessary measures to maintain a safe and secure working environment for our staff,” the statement read.

Japan reported 588 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 136 from Tokyo, marking the eleventh successive day that infections have reached triple digits in the Japanese capital.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has maintained its highest alert level on its four-tier scale, meaning “infections are spreading”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

