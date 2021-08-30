Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Sumit Antil wins Gold

Tokyo: India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. AP\/PTI Photo Tokyo: Sumit Antil wins Gold in the men's javelin throw F64 with a new world record of 68.08 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. (PTI Photo) Tokyo: Sumit Antil wins Gold in the men's javelin throw F64 with a new world record of 68.08 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. (PTI Photo) Tokyo: Sumit Antil wins Gold in the men's javelin throw F64 with a new world record of 68.08 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. (PTI Photo)