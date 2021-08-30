Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Sumit Antil wins Gold

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 30th August 2021 9:41 pm IST
Tokyo: India’s Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men’s Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
