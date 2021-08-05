Tokyo Olympics 2020: India vs Germany hockey match

5th August 2021
Tokyo: Indian players celebrate after scoring their first goal against Germany during men's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
India at Olympics: India create history, win Olympic hockey medal after 41 years
Tokyo: India’s Harmanpreet Singh hits a shot against Germany during men’s field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: India and Germany players vie for the ball during men’s field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: Germany’s Timur Oruz, center, reacts after scoring on India during men’s field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

