Tokyo Olympics 2020: India vs Germany hockey match

Tokyo: India's Harmanpreet Singh hits a shot against Germany during men's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India and Germany players vie for the ball during men's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: Germany's Timur Oruz, center, reacts after scoring on India during men's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan)